Siddaramaiah remotely controlled by Delhi family, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that people are his remote control while Congress leader Siddaramaiah is remotely controlled by a family in New Delhi.

Hitting back at Siddaramaiah’s “remote control” chief minister jibe, Bommai said that his remote was with the people of the state. He was speaking at a mega road show organised by the BJP in Hangal on Wednesday, in the run up to the byelection.

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, who spoke on the occasion, described Congress a sinking ship.

Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol said that Siddaramaiah claims credit for Anna Bhagya scheme. “But, only the gunny bag (of the rice) is of Siddaramaiah. The rice in the bag is of Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

