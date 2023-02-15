Single-use plastic banned in Karnataka govt health facilities

Single-use plastic has been banned in all health centres in Karnataka effective from February 1, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

The use of plastic bags is already restricted under the Centre's Plastic Waste (Management and Handling) Act 2011 and Amendment Rules 2016, as well as the state's 2016 notification. To ensure strict compliance with the rule in health centres, the health department has issued a circular on February 1 to all district health officers, district surgeons and administrative medical officers.

As per the circular, all health centres should be declared single-use plastic-free zones. Also, staff should be instructed to not bring single-use plastic products including bottles, covers and bags. Boards should be installed on the premises regarding the ban, along with information on public health websites.

The circular also mandates that single-use plastic products should not be used in canteens of health centres or given to customers.

Dr Sudhakar said, "People should avoid using single-use plastic products in the interest of environment and health. I appeal to people to cooperate with the government and follow this rule in all health centres across the state."