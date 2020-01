As many as six acres of forest was destroyed due to wildfire at Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district on Wednesday.

Fire was spotted at around 6 am near Madhuvinagudi, Sundralli beat of the Kothanuru wildlife range. Forest department personnel who rushed to the spot were successful in dousing the flames and checking the fire from spreading.

Deputy Conservator of Forests S Ramesh said the fire which was spotted early morning was doused successfully.