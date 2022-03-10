'Pinki Elli' extends dream run as BIFFes ends

Social thriller 'Pinki Elli' extends dream run as BIFFes comes to an end

The film was adjudged the best in the Kannada Cinema competition for the year 2020

Vivek M V
Vivek M V, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 10 2022, 23:23 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 23:40 ist
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy Suneel Puranik present a citation to ‘Pinki Elli’ team during the valedictory of 13th Bengaluru International Film Festival in Bengaluru on Thursday. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

Prithvi Konanur’s ‘Pinki Elli’, which recently clinched two prizes at the New York Indian Film Festival, expectedly bagged the top honour at the 13th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival.

The 107-minute long social thriller, involving children, was adjudged the best in the Kannada Cinema competition for the year 2020 during the closing ceremony of the event at the J N TATA Auditorium here on Thursday.

“I am open to both theatrical and direct-to-OTT release options. We need to consider the uncertain nature of the pandemic before taking a call,” Prithvi told DH. He added that the movie will be remade in other languages.

Premiered at the Busan International Film Festival in October 2020, ‘Pinki Elli’ is Prithvi’s third feature and is inspired from an incident in Bengaluru, when a mother found her child missing.

For the year 2021, K N Raghu’s ‘Doddahatti Boregowda’ emerged winner in the Kannada Cinema competition. “This is my film’s maiden festival appearance. The film is about a poor man’s struggles to build a house through a government scheme. I am thrilled at the response it got at BIFFes,” Raghu told DH.

The prizes were given away by Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Malayalam drama ‘Meppadiyan’ won the best cinema award in the Indian Cinema Competition (2021) and Aditya’s Kripalani’s ‘Not Today’ was first at Asian Cinema section (2021).

The festival, which was held for eight days across three venues in the city, witnessed 332 screenings. Around 250 films were screened. The next edition of the festival is scheduled to begin from March 3. The event wasn’t held for two years due to the pandemic.

In what came as a surprise, Raj B Shetty’s highly acclaimed ‘Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana’ (GGVV) didn’t win a prize in the Kannada Popular Entertainment category (2021). ‘GGVV’, a gangster drama set in Mangaluru, received pan-India praise for its technical superiority. Famed Bollywood directors Anurag Kashyap and Ram Gopal Varma had given rave reviews for the film.

The top three prizes in the category went to ‘Yuvarathnaa’, ‘Roberrt’ and ‘Kotigobba 3’ respectively. ‘Pogaru’ got a special mention from the jury.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

BIFFes 2022
BIFFES
Cinema
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cong butt of jokes; Rahul, Sidhu find special mention

Cong butt of jokes; Rahul, Sidhu find special mention

BJP's celebratory conch to resound in 2024 LS polls?

BJP's celebratory conch to resound in 2024 LS polls?

'Oh guru!' Sidhu semantics cost Congress Punjab pride

'Oh guru!' Sidhu semantics cost Congress Punjab pride

Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber

Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber

New S Korea prez to teach 'rude boy' Kim some manners

New S Korea prez to teach 'rude boy' Kim some manners

Cong drowns in saffron wave as BJP, AAP near victories

Cong drowns in saffron wave as BJP, AAP near victories

Ukraine war: Two weeks that changed the world

Ukraine war: Two weeks that changed the world

How Bhagwant Mann delivered the perfect punchline

How Bhagwant Mann delivered the perfect punchline

 