SoP for CET released; no quarantine for non-Karnataka students

Deciding to go ahead with the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (K-CET) 2020, despite the increasing clamour among students to defer the exams, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the safe conduct of the CET on July 30 and July 31.

After a high-level meeting on Monday, the KEA issued the SOP asking all the examination centres to follow the same. As per the SOP, there shall not be any exam centre in the containment zones.

Further, the KEA has directed that no centre chosen to hold CET shall be used for quarantine purposes. The KEA has also given exemption for students coming from outside Karnataka from quarantining. However, the district heads have been instructed to allocate separate rooms for such candidates.

The candidates have to be present at the exam centre two hours before the scheduled time. They should bring their own water bottles. Wearing of masks is mandatory for students.