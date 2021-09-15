Southern Army Commander visits Bengaluru

Lt-General J S Nain, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command visited Bangalore Military Station on September 14 and 15.
He was briefed by the General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area about their active role in operations as well as during peacetime.
Lt Gen JS Nain,GOC-in-C #SouthernCommand visited #Bangalore Military Station to review the operational readiness of HQ Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area.He complimented all ranks of the Formation for their professionalism and exhorted them to continue strive for excellence.@adgpi pic.twitter.com/TKPA3nB19G
— Southern Command INDIAN ARMY (@IaSouthern) September 15, 2021
While General Jain noted the preparedness and efforts of the Sub Area in extending support to the Civil Administration of both Karnataka and Kerala states during Flood Relief Operations over the years, he also praised the support given to veterans and their dependents during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
