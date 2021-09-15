Southern Army Commander visits Bengaluru

Akhil Kadidal
Akhil Kadidal, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 15 2021, 19:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2021, 19:44 ist
He was briefed by the General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area. Credit: Twitter Photo/@IaSouthern

Lt-General J S Nain, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command visited Bangalore Military Station on September 14 and 15. 

He was briefed by the General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area about their active role in operations as well as during peacetime. 

While General Jain noted the preparedness and efforts of the Sub Area in extending support to the Civil Administration of both Karnataka and Kerala states during Flood Relief Operations over the years, he also praised the support given to veterans and their dependents during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Bengaluru
India News
Karnataka
Kerala

