Spurt of Covid cases in schools, colleges triggers concerns

A spurt of Covid-19 cases among those aged 25 years and under has the government scrambling to understand whether the discovery of three clusters at educational institutions in the last one week are isolated incidents or the beginning of a new trend.

The data shows that there has been a 46.4% increase in the number of cases among individuals aged 19 and below in the last seven days in the state (394 cases have been found, compared to 269 two weeks ago), with BBMP registering 36.2% more cases in the last seven days than it did the week before (184 cases have been found, compared to 135 cases before).

A source in BBMP said the rise in the statewide cases is largely due to the three clusters - including SDM College of Medical Sciences in Dharwad, the International School, Bangalore (TISB) and Spurthy Nursing College, both in Anekal taluk of Bengaluru Urban district.

The emergence of these clusters has prompted an outcry that educational institutions be closed.

Dr P G Girish, director of the directorate of medical education and member of the technical advisory committee, said he does not believe that school or college closures are necessary.

SoPs not followed

“If precautions are taken, there should be no development of further clusters. But many SoPs such as sanitizer use and mask-wearing are not being followed,” he said.

‘Camouflaged symptoms’

Another cause is said to be the two months of rains which have triggered a spate of fever, coughs and running noses that have camouflaged the symptoms of Covid-19.

“Many children with these symptoms are not tested for Covid-19. In classrooms, they are ejecting droplets through sneezing or coughing,” Dr Girish said.

Dr Thrilok Chandra, special commissioner (health), BBMP, stressed that there are no active child-case clusters in BBMP limits.

He sounded a note of caution about whether new clusters will emerge in the days to come.

“This is an evolving situation where it is not easy to tell if these clusters constitute a new trend. We have to wait for a few more days to determine this,” he said.

‘More clusters inevitable’

For other officials, the emergence of new clusters appears inevitable.

“This is because students are not taking precautions at all outside campus. In the case of the Spurthy Nursing College in Chandapura, the infected cases had freely visited malls, religious places and markets,” said Dr G A Srinivas, district health officer, Bengaluru Urban.

Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Karnataka Associated Management of Private Schools, also lambasted claims that infections were originating in schools and colleges.

Cases outside campuses

“Everyone is saying that schools and colleges must be shut down, but the SOPs are largely being maintained there. The infections are occurring outside the campus spaces,” Kumar said.

“Tuition centres are the problematic locations, where no safety measures are being followed,” he said.

Girish said schools should only conduct learning activities, while ceasing all recreational and sports activities.

“The situation will be clearer in about 15 days,” he said.