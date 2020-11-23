Stakeholders differ over Karnataka government's decision on school reopening

Several stakeholders including education experts, doctors and parents are divided over the government’s decision to defer the reopening of schools until the year-end.

While some academicians and sociologists argue that the delay in reopening of schools especially in rural areas had led to rise in child marriages and child labour, a few parents express concern over the learning abilities of the kids.

Appealing to the state government to reconsider its decision, V P Niranjanaradhya, senior academician said, “If the schools are not reopened now, it will have a negative impact on the minds of the children, particularly on kids studying in the government schools. There is no scientific reason to withhold the decision on reopening of schools if you look at the demographic data on Covid-19 infection.”

Kavita Gupta Sabharwal, Founder and Managing Trustee of Neev Academy said, “Our request to the government is to allow schools, parents and kids who are ready to get back to schools. Policy all over the world has recognised the importance of school reopening despite soft lockdown for other sectors.”

Disha Mohit, a parent said that she was worried about her daughter preparing for board exams. “She could not comprehend subjects during online classes. I am disappointed with the government’s decision.”

However, Parinitha B, another parent, was happy with the government decision. “It is good that the government has decided not to reopen the schools. We have been reading reports about the second wave of Covid infection. When a similar situation is expected in Karnataka as well, how can we send our kids to schools?” she sought to know.

D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka said that that the government has to decide on the issue keeping in mind the safety and health of lakhs of students.

Mansoor Ali Khan, General Secretary of Management of Independent CBSE Schools Association said, “All our internal surveys have pointed out that parents prefer online classes at the moment and they are not ready for off-line classes. I agree that it will be a matter of concern for the students of Classes 10 and 12, who are eager to visit schools for subject consultation with the teachers.”