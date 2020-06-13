State records 308 new cases; 3 new deaths

As many as 308 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Saturday and three new deaths taking the death toll to 81 apart from three deaths due to non-Covid cause.

Out of the 308, as many as 208 were interstate passengers and 25 were international passengers. There are 15 patients in the ICU. P-6258, a 70-year-old man, who was a resident of Dharwad district complained of breathlessness and was admitted to a hospital on June 9. He had returned from Maharashtra. He died on Saturday. Another two deaths were reported from Bengaluru Urban.

The health department also declared on Saturday that P-2762 did not die of Covid-19 and has been excluded from the death tally due to Covid.

Now the total number of active cases in the state are 3,092 and the total number of cases so far reported in the state are 6,824. . The state tested 10,177 samples on Saturday, a higher number compared to the past few days.

The highest number of cases on Saturday were reported from Kalaburagi (67), followed by Yadgir (52), Bidar (42), Bengaluru Urban (31), Dakshina Kannada (30), and Dharwad (20).

Most were returnees from Maharashtra, contacts of previously diagnosed patients, returnees from Delhi, SARI or ILI cases.