Statue of Sangolli Rayanna in Delhi soon: CM Bommai

The government would issue orders to display the portrait of Sangolli Rayanna in all schools and colleges, he said

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 27 2022, 00:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2022, 01:58 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai garlands the statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna on his 191st Remembrance Day in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Credit: DH Photo

The state government has written to the Union government authorities to install a statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna in New Delhi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Wednesday.

There is a statue of Kittur Chennamma in the national capital. Rayanna statue should be installed close to it, he said.

Responding to a letter by MP P C Mohan to rename Bengaluru roads after freedom fighters, he said that a suitable decision would be taken soon.

The government would issue orders to display the portrait of Sangolli Rayanna in all schools and colleges, he said.

Speaking at the 191st Remembrance Day of Rayanna, Bommai said that the military school being set up in the name of Rayanna would cost Rs 180 crore and Rs 55 cr is released already.

Construction of the school will be completed this year. The Ministry of Defence would be requested to adopt the school, he added.

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
Sangolli Rayanna
Delhi

