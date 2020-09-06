Stone masonry in Karnataka govt buildings set to be history

Using stone-masonry for construction of government buildings - such as Vidhana Soudha and DC offices in some districts - will be a thing of the past as the Technical Working Group for Preparation of Uniform Schedule of Rates (SR) has recommended the government to discontinue the method for superstructures, citing high costs.

The Uniform SR, when implemented, will also put an end to the use of teakwood, rosewood and nandi wood for doors and windows, and use of all types of marbles for construction.

With this, "the total number of SRs will be six, compared to 32 SRs earlier," the report said, noting that there was considerable variation in the basic cost of materials "ranging upto 100%" when different department procured items for construction and other works.

Commenting on stone masonry buildings, the Group noted that it cost twice than brick work and may be dropped from the SR for super structure beyond plinth, the report said.

The eight-member technical working group under retired chief engineer R Jai Prasad constituted by the government in April this year, fixed uniform rates for various materials and services used by various works taken up by government departments.

The "prevalence" of engineering wings in various departments and civic bodies had lead to a large number of SRs with wide variations from each other, which are now reduced to six.

"For Electrical works the SRs of three departments, that is escoms, KPTCL and PWD Electrical are clubbed taking out common items from each of SRs, taking PWD Electrical as base which will be the only SR. However, the other two departments can have their SR providing for organization specific items not provided elsewhere," the report said. Likewise, for Water supply and UGD - BWSSB SR will be considered.

The Group fixed common rates for around 1,500 materials and services, wages to labourers employed by various department for works, common rates for earth work using both mechanical and manual means, common SRs for RCC concrete works, rates for different grades of concrete among others.

B Guruprasad, Secretary to government, Public Works Department, told DH that a meeting with all departments concerned was held recently regarding uniform SR. All have accepted the proposals and a meeting will be held by the end of this month to finalise it, he said.

"The SR has also addressed ambiguities concerning labour rates and SR charges. Labour rates will also be uniform henceforth," he added.