Stop hiking excise revenue target: Karnataka Speaker

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 21 2021, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2021, 23:07 ist
Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri. Credit: DH file photo

Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Tuesday fumed at the government for hiking excise revenue targets, which he said led to a rise in liquor consumption in many parts of the state. He asked the government to stop increasing excise targets.

His advice followed a question by Sandur Congress MLA E Tukaram over sale of spurious liquor. Kageri blamed the revenue targets for the increase in illegal sale of liquor.

"Increasing excise targets is affecting lives," he said, requesting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to intervene and reduce excise targets.

Earlier, Tukaram had complained that many were falling victims to the illegal sale of liquor. "Even degree students have started drinking," he complained.

