Students can enter SSLC exam halls from 7.30 am

Students appearing for SSLC exams beginning June 25 will be allowed to enter the examination centre as early as 7.30 am.

This is to maintain social distance and to provide all necessary safety measures to students appearing for the exams, including those who are specially-abled.

During the video conference with Deputy Directors of Public Instruction on Monday, Primary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “The entry to examination hall should begin as early as 7.30 am by following all necessary safety measures.”

Previously, students were allowed inside the premises of the exam centre only one hour before the start of the exam. Early entry will help authorities in screening the students.

The communication issued by the minister’s office reads that face masks and sanitisers have already reached the respective examination centres. Volunteers who want to distribute face masks to students will not be allowed to do it in front of the exam centres.

The minister instructed officials to ensure that no child is absent for the exams due to transportation issues.

“We have opened two examination centres in Goa state and deployed our officials there. In Shivamogga district, separate transportation has been arranged for one student who travels from a place 40 km away,” the minister stated in the release.

To reduce the chances of social contact, all students have been advised to bring their own water bottles. A demo will be conducted on June 24 to boost confidence among students and parents at respective exam centres.