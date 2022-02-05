Students condemn denial of entry of hijab-clad girl students into schools & colleges

Thousands of students led by Congress MLA Kaneez Fathima staged a protest in front of the deputy commissioner's office here on Saturday condemning the denial of the entry of hijab-clad girl students into PU colleges in Udupi and Kundapur.

Holding placards that read-Hijab is our rights, the students shouted slogans against the decision taken by the college administrative board.

"Wearing hijab is the fundamental right of Muslim women. Why are you imposing curbs which were not in force hitherto? Muslim women have been wearing hijab for decades. Girl students who went to college by wearing hijab as usual, have been prevented from entering the college premises. It is illegal and unconstitutional," the agitators accused.

Gulbarga North MLA Kaneez Fathima said, "Being an MLA, I have taken part in the Legislative Sessions wearing hijab and has thrown lights on the problems faced by the people of my constituency. Will you stop me from entering the session from now onwards?"

"Forcing the Hijab-clad students to stand near the gate of schools and colleges is the extremity of the cruelty. Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh should take steps to ensure that such incidents don't recur in the future. Communal harmony should be maintained besides taking precautionary measures against disrupting the National unity," she appealed.

A memorandum was submitted to the deputy commissioner.

