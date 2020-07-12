Students want I PU supplementary exam cancelled

Several educationists and students are demanding that the government cancel the supplementary examinations for I PU and to promote the students to II PU.

Karan Kumar, academician and syndicate member of Bengaluru Central University, has written a letter to Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar requesting for cancellation of the proposed exam and for promoting all students to II PU.

The supplementary exams are scheduled to be held from July 16.

“This unprecedented move by the department may give unjustifiable scope for adoption of illegal and farce practices by certain unscrupulous staff at PU colleges,” reads the letter.

“At this juncture, holding I PU supplementary exam this year may not serve any purpose and the Department of PU Education should reconsider its decision,” it says.

“Without any supplementary examination at first PU level, promoting all unsuccessful candidates/students from I PU to II PU will not in any way hamper pre-university education as they are bound to face their public examination in the coming year,” the letter adds.