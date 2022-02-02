Students wear saffron shawls in protest against hijab in Karnataka

While the row over wearing 'hijab' (head-scarf) at a government pre-university college in Udupi continues with a student moving court on the issue, another similar controversy erupted at a college at Kundapur.

Apparently, a few girl students attended the college wearing the 'hijab' at Kundapur. This prompted 100 boys to wear saffron shawls. This happened on Wednesday.

Realising the gravity of the situation, Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty held a meeting with the college authorities and the students. The meeting failed to arrive at a consensus as the parents insisted that their children have the right to wear hijab. The authorities made it clear that students should stick to a uniform rule.

