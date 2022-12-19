Sulking Eshwarappa slams Bommai, likely to skip session

Day one of the winter legislature session witnessed a poor turnout of lawmakers, with senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa saying Monday that he would stay away from the proceedings.

Even Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who is also said to be sulking like Eshwarappa, was conspicuous in his absence on the first day.

Eshwarappa on Monday wrote to Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri seeking leave from the 10-day session.

Speaking to reporters in Bagalkot, Eshwarappa made his displeasure over the delay in the Cabinet expansion clear, aiming his fire at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“I became an MLA first in 1989 and I’ve not taken leave since then. But, I have decided not to attend the session now because I’m unable to answer the questions of my followers and admirers on why I’m not back in the Cabinet,” Eshwarappa said, adding that he got a clean chit in connection with the alleged suicide of a contractor that forced him to resign as a minister in April 2022.



“Through the media, I want to ask the CM, why am I not included in the Cabinet?” the Shimoga City MLA said, adding that this was his symbolic protest.

When reporters told him that Bommai is waiting for the party high command's nod, Eshwarappa caustically remarked that the CM has discretionary power. Bommai has six Cabinet berths vacant.

Both Eshwarappa and Ramesh had skipped the monsoon session as well. Ramesh is also said to be eyeing a return to the Cabinet after he resigned in April 2021 in an alleged sex scandal.

Reacting to this, Bommai said he would speak to Eshwarappa. He even claimed that Eshwarappa had not issued any statements on wanting to be made a minister.

Attendance among Congress and JD(S) MLAs was low as well.