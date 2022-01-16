Supreme Court notice to Karnataka govt on plea for bail in murder case of ex-Tumakuru mayor

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Karnataka government on a plea by a man seeking bail in murder case of former Tumakuru mayor and councillor H Ravikumar in 2018.

A bench of Justices Vineet Saran and B V Nagarathna sought a response from the state government within four weeks on a petition filed by Mahesh V alias Amase.

The petitioner led by advocate K V Muthu Kumar questioned the validity of the High Court's order of September 10, 2020 rejecting his plea for bail.

He said the High Court did not appreciate that the petitioner was similarly placed with four other accused who had already been granted bail.

The petitioner's counsel also contended that there was no major allegation against him, except that he passed information about the deceased to accused number one.

He also pointed out the sessions court itself had said that trial would take long time to conclude because there were 225 prosecution witnesses.

Besides, he also sought permission to place certain medical documents which showed that a surgery of facial bone was required by the accused.

According to the prosecution, about five-six persons sprayed chili powder in the eyes of then councillor on September 30, 2018 and hacked him to death by using a machete. The deceased was a history sheeter and said to be close associate of JD-S leader and then Small Scale Industries Minister S R Srinivas.

Check out DH's latest videos