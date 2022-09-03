Tainted seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana undergoes potency test

Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Brihanmutt Seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, accused in sexual abuse case, underwent potency test in the district general hospital on Saturday.

The investigation team took the suspect to the hospital for medical test to confirm whether he is capable of indulging in sexual activities. The hair and nail samples were also collected. A team of doctors conducted the potency test on the suspect.

Superintendent of Police K Prashuram said the medical test of the seer, prime accused in the case, has been done to get confirmation whether he has the potential to indulge in sexual activities. The investigation team has continued the probe after registering the statements given by the suspect.

K N Vishwanataiah, the counsel for the seer, who is in police custody, filed a bail petition in Second Additional District & Sessions Court and it is expected to come for the hearing on September 5.

The court has directed the public prosecutor to file objections to the anticipatory bail sought by a 17-year-old boy, third accused in the case, on September 5. It has also asked the advocate representing the victims to file objections for anticipatory bail petitions filed by Paramashivaiah, fourth suspect and Gangadhar, fifth suspect in the case, on September 7. Rashmi, hostel warden, second accused in the case, was shifted to Central jail in Shivamogga.