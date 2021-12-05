Tally of Covid-19 positive students in Chikkamagaluru now 69

Cluster in Chikkamagaluru school: 69 have Covid-19

After four staff and three students contracted the infection, the samples of 418 students and staff were collected at the school for testing

  Dec 05 2021
The total number of Covid-19 infections in Jawahar Navodaya School at Seegodu in Chikkamagaluru district has risen to 69 including 59 students on Sunday.

On Saturday, a total of 32 tested positive for the virus. With most of them being asymptomatic, their health parameters are being monitored by doctors and nurses who have been deployed to school and the school has been sealed.

All infected have been quarantined in different blocks in the campus itself, said DHO Dr S N Umesh. The reports of a few more samples are awaited, he added.

More to follow...

