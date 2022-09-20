Tempers rise in Karnataka Assembly over PSI recruitment scam

The irregularities in the competitive examination for recruitment of 545 police sub-inspectors led to heated exchanges between the ruling and opposition parties in the Assembly on Tuesday.

While the Congress insisted on a judicial probe, the BJP hit back pointing to exam scams during the former's rule.

The House witnessed a lengthy debate on the scam and at one juncture, pandemonium prevailed, with both sides trading charges.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said that complaints about the irregularities in the examination were lodged even before the results were out.

"Strangely, the Home minister had denied any foul play in the examination while speaking in the Legislative Council thrice. He had said that senior officers looked into the complaints and reported that there was no wrongdoing. Who are those officers? Disclose their names," Siddaramaiah demanded.

He said Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, who held a press meet on the scam, was issued notice thrice.

However, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Law Minister Madhuswamy defended the action.

"Priyank had claimed he had evidence. Is it wrong to issue a notice, asking him to furnish the evidence to the investigation officer?" they sought to know.

Meanwhile, Priyank said that he had spoken in the press meeting on the basis of newspaper reports and the audio available on social media.

"But a conspiracy was hatched to target me. I challenge the government to order a judicial probe. Let there be a probe against me also," he said.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy urged the government to do justice to the eligible candidates. He said it was an open secret that job aspirants approach politicians to secure jobs by paying bribes.

The Congress members launched a dharna in the Council demanding inquiry by a sitting High Court judge.

The BJP members started shouting slogans and holding placards pertaining to scams during the Congress rule. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra gave his reply amid the din.

Probe impartial, says Home minister

Araga Jnanendra told the Assembly that an impartial probe was being conducted into the PSI recruitment scam.

"I ordered the investigation immediately after receiving complaints. There have been no lapses from the government. The probe is proceeding transparently and none of those involved will be spared," Araga told the House.

He said that as many as 97 persons, including police officers, have been arrested in connection with the case till now.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the allegations against BJP member Basavaraj Dadesagur will also be probed.