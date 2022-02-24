Ten Karnataka students in Ukraine, says CM Bommai

At least ten Karnataka-origin students are stranded in Ukraine and the state government is working with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to bring them back safely, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Thursday.

“Around 100 Indian students were on the way to the airport in two buses when the war broke out. More than ten of them are from Karnataka, as per the information we have,” Bommai said. “Students had started leaving Ukraine in batches. Perhaps, this was the last batch and they had almost reached the airport,” he said.

“The Indian Embassy is in touch with the students. Our chief secretary is in touch with the MEA. The Embassy is guiding students on where they should go. Once flights resume, all measures will be taken in coordination with the Centre to bring them back safely,” he said.

The Indian Embassy has advised Indians to stay away from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and move to border countries.

Check out DH's latest videos