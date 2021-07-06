Thawarchand Gehlot appointed new Governor of Karnataka

Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot was on Tuesday appointed as Karnataka Governor and Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel was named as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué.
Gehlot is the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.
Also Read | Eight new governors appointed ahead of Cabinet reshuffling exercise
President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the appointment of a few Governors and changes in portfolios of some others. The announcement comes amid reports of Union Cabinet reshuffle.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
RIP Stan Swamy: The man who fought till his last breath
Smart foam material helps robotic hand to self-repair
Are you looking forward to these Ranveer Singh movies?
'Custodial murder': Outrage over Stan Swamy's death
DH Toon | Stan Swamy passes away, straw, sipper remain
Djokovic, Federer into Wimbledon quarter-finals
Race, evolution and the science of human origins
Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee movie sets fans abuzz