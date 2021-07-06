Thawarchand Gehlot appointed new Governor of Karnataka

Thawarchand Gehlot appointed new Governor of Karnataka

Gehlot is presently the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk
  • Jul 06 2021, 13:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2021, 13:36 ist
Thawarchand Gehlot. Credit: Facebook/thawarchand.gehlot

Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot was on Tuesday appointed as Karnataka Governor and Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel was named as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué.

Gehlot is the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Also Read | Eight new governors appointed ahead of Cabinet reshuffling exercise

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the appointment of a few Governors and changes in portfolios of some others. The announcement comes amid reports of Union Cabinet reshuffle.

Karnataka
Thaawar Chand Gehlot

