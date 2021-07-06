Thawarchand Gehlot appointed new Governor of Karnataka

Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot was on Tuesday appointed as Karnataka Governor and Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel was named as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué.

Gehlot is the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the appointment of a few Governors and changes in portfolios of some others. The announcement comes amid reports of Union Cabinet reshuffle.