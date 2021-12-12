They are forgiven, says Karnataka teacher who suffered bullying from students

A teacher in Karnataka suffered severe disrespect and bullying from six of his Class 10 students. They tried to assault him and even went as far as to cap a dustbin on the teacher's head. A video of the disturbing incident went viral on social media and drew criticism from authorities on various levels, with some seeking suspension of the students.

As for the 59-year-old Hindi teacher, Prakash Bogar, the misbehaving students are forgiven.

The viral video was followed by so much outrage that it prompted a visit by Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa and Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) G R Thippeshappa to the school in Davangere district.

Bogar, seeking an end to the affair, insisted that students' future should be considered before there is any action. “Please forgive those students, don’t file any case against them or dismiss them from classes,” he said. Virupakshappa, the MLA, even sought legal action against the students, a source told The Indian Express.

The mischievous students later apologised to the teacher in the presence of police and parents and they also fell at the feet of the teacher.

At a meeting, Bogar reportedly said that the students were still young and had "made a mistake."

“There is no need to hand them over to police or dismiss them from class. This is a lesson for them and they will be better," he said.

The bullying of the teacher, however, did not come to light until the video went viral. Bogar, after suffering through the students' misbehaviour, remained quiet and did not inform anybody about the incident, not even his son.

Thippeshappa, the DDPI, told the publication that they were worried about Bogar's health, particularly over some cardiac issues. "This incident has hurt the entire teaching fraternity,” he said.

The teacher's son, Deepak, who works in Bengaluru, has said that Bogar's health had deteriorated since the incident and that "he was in no position to talk."

"I spoke to him on Saturday and asked why he supported the students. He told me that he will be retiring next year, but those students still have a bright future, which he didn’t want to spoil,” Deepak said.

