Third Omicron Covid-19 infection in Karnataka: S Africa returnee tests positive

DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 12 2021, 13:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2021, 13:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Karnataka on Sunday reported its third Covid-19 case with the Omicron variant after a 34-year-old South Africa returnee tested positive.

India's tally of Omicron infections is now 36.

"He is isolated and being treated in a government hospital. 5 primary and 15 secondary contacts have been traced and their samples sent for testing," Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

