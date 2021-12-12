Third Omicron Covid-19 infection in Karnataka: S Africa returnee tests positive

Karnataka on Sunday reported its third Covid-19 case with the Omicron variant after a 34-year-old South Africa returnee tested positive.
India's tally of Omicron infections is now 36.
"He is isolated and being treated in a government hospital. 5 primary and 15 secondary contacts have been traced and their samples sent for testing," Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.
Third case of Omicron detected in Karnataka. A 34-year-old returnee from South Africa has tested positive. He is isolated & being treated in a govt hospital. 5 primary and 15 secondary contacts traced and their samples sent for testing: Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K pic.twitter.com/skj0Zdb5uR
— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021
