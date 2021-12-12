Third Omicron Covid-19 infection in Karnataka: S Africa returnee tests positive

Karnataka on Sunday reported its third Covid-19 case with the Omicron variant after a 34-year-old South Africa returnee tested positive.

India's tally of Omicron infections is now 36.

"He is isolated and being treated in a government hospital. 5 primary and 15 secondary contacts have been traced and their samples sent for testing," Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

