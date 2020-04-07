Kill those spreading coronavirus: Karnataka MLA

Those not getting treatment after returning from Tablighi convention must be shot dead: Karnataka MLA

DHNS
DHNS, Davangere,
  Apr 07 2020, 20:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 20:19 ist
M P Renukacharya. (DH Photo)

Chief minister’s political secretary and MLA M P Renukacharya stirred a controversy by saying that those who are not going to hospitals for treatment after returning from a religious convention in Delhi organised by Tablighi Jamaat, must be shot dead.

Speaking to media persons, here on Tuesday, he said, spreading COVID-19 is also like terrorism, and all those who are spreading the virus are traitors. Those who returned from Delhi after taking part in the religious convention must go to the hospital directly for treatment. But, some of them are not doing it. It won't be unfair even if such people are shot dead, he added.

He nevertheless stated that he is not targeting the entire Muslim community, but referring to those who denied treatment.

