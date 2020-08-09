Three die in flood-related incidents in Karnataka

Three men died in the flood-related incidents in north Karnataka since Saturday.

A 28-year-old man is believed to have been swept away in the swollen Varada river at Inamlakmapur in Hangal taluk of Haveri district. Chandrappa Dalawayi had ventured into the overflowing Varada to rescue his cattle.

The Fire and Emergency personnel have launched a search operation. Mehboob Jamadar (30), a native of Kalloli in Gokak taluk, drowned in a stream near the new toll plaza at Bankapur. Meanwhile, the body of Nagaraj Hubballi (18), who was washed away in Bellary Nala in Gokak taluk on Saturday while trying to retrieve pumpset, was found stuck in the bushes near his farm.