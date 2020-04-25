Thundershowers forecast in parts of state

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall and thundershowers in parts of south interior and north interior Karnataka for the next two days.

Adding to the thunderstorms, gusty winds are likely to sweep over south interior districts of the state.

Weathermen have attributed the rainfall and thunderstorms to prevailing trough over the peninsular region from Vidarbha in Maharashtra to Tamil Nadu.

“Due to this discontinuity of wind in the region, we have been seeing thunderstorms,” Dr G S Srinivas Reddy, director, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), told DH.

According to the scientists at KSNDMC, the situation will continue for two to three-days with isolated rainfall from moderate to rather heavy in some parts.

“While it will be heavy in south interior Karnataka region, parts of north-interior Karnataka will see light to moderate rainfall,” he explained.

As per the KSNDMC data, Kavanadala in Madhugiri, Tumakuru district received the highest rainfall of 53 mm in the state. In Bengaluru, till Saturday evening, Vidyaranyapura received the highest rainfall of 49 mm. Similarly, several areas in north and northeast of Bengaluru including Yelahanka, Jakkur, Hennur received light to moderate rainfall besides light breeze engulfing the whole of Bengaluru.

The cloudy weather and subsequent rains and thundershowers in various districts including Bengaluru brought down the mercury level considerably. Meteorologists have also cautioned the public about the severe thunderstorm activity and lightning in parts of North Karnataka.