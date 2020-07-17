Total coronavirus lockdown in Kodagu on Saturdays and Sundays

To check the surge of Covid-19 cases, the district administration on Friday decided to impose lockdown in Kodagu on Saturdays and Sundays until further orders.

Except for hospitals, medical shops, laboratories, dialysis centres, petrol bunks and shops supplying essentials, all other establishments will remain closed during the weekends for the entire day.

Distribution and purchase of milk and newspapers will be allowed from 6 am to 9 am. Fair price shops will operate according to the existing schedule.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

Transport facility will not be available. Vehicles other than those used for emergency purposes, goods transport, government vehicles and those on Covid-19 duty should refrain from movement, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said.

The movement of people is restricted. Teachers and education officers on SSLC answer scripts evaluation duty should present their authorised identity card to travel to the centres.

Other government officials may also attend their duties and should present their official ID cards during checking.

Pre-scheduled marriage functions can be held with the permission of local gram panchayat or the urban local body. But should strictly follow the necessary norms. Not more than 50 people can gather at the function.

Local authorities such as police and officials of the urban local bodies and gram panchayats have been directed to strictly implement the restrictions.

13 fresh cases

On Friday, the district reported 13 fresh positive cases taking the total tally to 252. A total of 141 patients have been cured and discharged from hospital so far.

New containment zones have been notified in Bhagavathi Nagar, Chowdeshwari Nagar and Mahdevpet and Hebbattageri.

Yaga performed

Zilla Brahmanara Sangha conducted Dhanvantari Yaga at the Annapoorneshwari Temple in Gandhinagar, Moornadu, seeking divine intervention to check the spread of the virus.

Special prayers and the sacred fire ritual were held under the guidance of association president Dr Mahabaleshwar Bhat.

Janardhan Bhat, Vighnesh Bhat, Amit Bhat and Subrahmanya Bhat performed the Yaga.

Office-bearers K S Ram Bhat, H R Murali Bhat, M P Shrinivas, M G Narayana Rao and Raghavendra were present.