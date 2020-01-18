Tradition takes centrestage at dawn of new Paryaya

The grand procession to mark the Paryaya of Admar Mutt seemed straight out of the glory days of yore.

Thousands of devotees had gathered in the temple town to witness the biennial transition of power to worship Lord Krishna.

The procession began at 2.30 am on Saturday, from Jodukatte (traditional entrance) and ended at Krishna Mutt, covering a distance of about two km. The pageantry ended with rituals being performed inside the temple by outgoing Palimaru Mutt seer Vidhyadheesha Swami and incoming seer Eshapriya Theertha Swami of Admar Mutt.

The symbolic transfer of the reins of the temple administration began with Palimaru seer offering the sacred silver bowl (akshaya patra) and spoon in a silver plate to the Admar Mutt.

Senior seer of Admar Mutt Vishwapriya Theertha Swami received the silver utensils from the outgoing seer and handed it over to his junior. The senior pontiff ascended the Sarvajnapeetha first and then vacated it for the junior pontiff.

Later, both the seers proceeded towards ‘Badagu Malige,’ where the traditional ‘Paryaya Durbar’ and ‘Malike Mangalarathi’ were organised. Garlands, sandalwood paste and pleasantries were exchanged among the seers of the ashta mutts. The incoming Paryaya seer felicitated the outgoing seer.

The entire town wore a festive look with the streets and buildings illuminated with bright lights.