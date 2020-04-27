Transport dept extends registration date for BS-IV vehicles till April 30

In a good news to many, who bought BS-IV vehicles days before the ban on their sale came into force, the Transport Department has extended the last date for registration of such vehicles from March 31 to April 30.

As per the Supreme Court order, manufacturing and selling of Bharat Stage (BS) IV vehicles was banned after March, 2020. The decision was taken to push the automobile industry to embrace BS-VI emission standards to reduce the harm caused to environment.

To clear the stock of BS IV vehicles, dealers had offered huge discounts to lure customers. The Transport Department, had, however warned that registration of such vehicles will not be allowed after March 31.

The department had further clarified that the one-month time given for registration for newly purchased vehicles will apply to BS-IV vehicles beyond the month of March.

However, in view of the latest order by the Supreme Court, the department has allowed the owners to get their vehicles registered by April 30.

Vehicle owners who have already paid the taxes through online/offline methods as well as those who are yet to pay have three more days complete the registration process by producing relevant documents at the jurisdictional RTO offices, the Commissioner for Transport and Road Safety said in a release.

DH News Service