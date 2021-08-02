New Karnataka Covid rules catch travellers off guard

Travellers caught off guard by Karnataka's new Covid-19 rules

Many travellers made frantic calls to airlines to check if their ticket was valid without a Covid negative report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 02 2021, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2021, 18:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Karnataka's latest Covid-19 rules, which mandate a negative RT-PCR Covid-19 test for those arriving from Maharashtra and Kerala, have blindsided travellers with many having to reschedule their trips, as they couldn't get a test done at the last moment. 

The state's new rules came into effect Saturday in light of rising coronavirus infections in the neighbouring states. Any person arriving in Karnataka is now required to produce a negative Covid test not older than 72 hours, irrespective of their vaccination status. Earlier, those who have received a single dose could travel without the requirement of a Covid test report. 

Weekend lockdowns in Kerala meant swab tests were hard to come by. Thus, many travellers made frantic calls to airlines to check if their ticket was valid without a negative report. Moreover, the Saturday order also asked airlines to not issue a boarding pass to those without a test. 

Also read: Bus, train passengers from Maharashtra, Kerala under lens in Bengaluru

“My Air Asia flight to Bengaluru from Kochi was on Sunday afternoon and I learnt of the order only on Saturday evening,” K Ajayan from Kerala, who works in Bengaluru, told TOI.

“Since Kerala remains under weekend lockdown, I couldn’t find a lab to take a Covid test on time and I had to postpone my trip to Tuesday,” he said. 

Following inconvenience to people, several airlines eased rules, extending vaccination certificate norms till the weekend and allowing those without an RT-PCR test to travel. However, from Monday the rules are being implemented strictly and no passenger will be issued a boarding pass without a negative report. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Kerala
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hubbard becomes first trans woman at Olympics

Hubbard becomes first trans woman at Olympics

How gymnastics evolved from 'exercising naked'

How gymnastics evolved from 'exercising naked'

Is re-vaccination required for Covid-19?

Is re-vaccination required for Covid-19?

World champ Hassan falls, gets up and wins 1,500 heat

World champ Hassan falls, gets up and wins 1,500 heat

 