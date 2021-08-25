Travellers from UK, Europe, West Asia can leave airports after giving RT-PCR samples

Following a steady decline in daily Covid cases and circulation of variants both in the state and the country, the state government on Tuesday relaxed rules for passengers arriving in Bengaluru from the UK, European countries and West Asian countries.

According to the order issued by the state government on Tuesday, passengers from these countries need not wait at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru or any other airports in the state after giving their RT-PCR samples. "They shall provide the sample and leave the airport for further compliance as per the standard operating procedure," the circular said.

However, passengers coming to Karnataka from countries such as Brazil and South Africa shall continue to provide samples at all airports and wait at the airport until the results are announced. "On testing negative, they shall leave the airport," the circular added.