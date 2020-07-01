Two die of Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada

Two more fatalities due to Covid-19 were recorded in Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday (June 30) late night, thus taking the tally to 16.
A 31-year-old man from Bhatkal was brought to a private hospital in Mangaluru on Tuesday. However, he breathed his last when the ambulance reached near the hospital. The throat swab that was collected from him tested positive for Covid-19. The man was suffering from uncontrollable diabetes, said health department officials.
While a 72-year-old man suffering from high BP and age-related issues was admitted to a hospital in Deralakatte on Monday. He was tested positive for Covid-19 and was shifted to designated Covid Wenlock Hospital for treatment on Tuesday night, where he too breathed his last, said DHO Dr. Ramachandra Bayari.
