Two Iranian nationals held in Karwar for crimes

The local police have arrested two Iranian nationals for indulging in various crimes in India.

Mehraj and Mehdi, the suspects, landed in New Delhi on December 26, 2019, on a tourist visa. They committed crimes later on, said the police.

The suspects hired a car and went to Ratangarh, Rajasthan on January 6. They approached a merchant and expressed a desire to glance through the Indian currency notes. When the merchant was showing them the notes, the duo diverted his attention and lifted Rs 50,000 from his drawer, added the police.

Based on a complaint, the police had formed a team to arrest the suspects.

The CCTV footage from Haryana and Maharastra police indicated their movements in those two states.

The suspects reached Karwar on February 2 and stayed at a hotel. The local police in Rajasthan alerted about the suspect to their Karwar counterparts who rushed to the lodge and arrested them, said the police.

The duo was handed over to the Rajasthan police.