Understaffing at ASI may hit heritage sites restoration

Understaffing at ASI may hit restoration of fragile heritage sites

Restoration is delayed due to staff crunch, late approvals and prolonged tendering process

Varsha Gowda
Varsha Gowda, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 22 2022, 00:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 07:51 ist

It has been more than a year since the Devanahalli fort crumbled. 

But the bricks and mortar that once fortified the 500-year-old fort lie in rubble after a part of the wall collapsed.

Several centrally protected monuments in the state like this one, plagued by weathering, overgrown by weeds and neglect, are in need of help from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). 

Restoration is delayed due to staff crunch, late approvals and prolonged tendering process. 

There are 16 monuments in the state that need structural intervention, some even need reconstruction. Work will begin on four sites in two months. Superintending archaeologist of ASI Bipin Chandra said, "It takes around a year to begin work on any structure." 

"Some structures can completely collapse without our intervention and this is why we choose to work on them first," he says.

A retired ASI official said the need to take approval from ASI, Delhi, for every intervention adds to the delay. 

"Some decentralisation will help ASI to cater to more pressing conservation demands,” says Yashaswini Sharma, historian and architect. 

There are 129 centrally protected monuments in the Bengaluru ASI circle and 204 staff who are responsible for inspecting the monuments periodically and their upkeep.

However, 38% of the posts are vacant. With no one to monitor the structures, damage goes unreported. 

“The staff strength is in no way adequate to take care of the monuments in the state,” says Sharma. Karnataka is home to 506 centrally protected monuments. Unfilled vacancies and delayed restoration endanger monuments that are not critically damaged too, say experts.

“Rains can definitely damage the Devanahalli fort further,” says Meera Iyer, convenor of the Bengaluru chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (Intach).

Clearing blocked rainwater pipes, waterproofing, clearing vegetation and maintenance once in six months can help prevent critical damage to monuments, Sharma said. 

“Devanahalli fort, Chikkajala fort and other monuments are part of Karnataka's cultural,” Meera said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Karnataka
ASI

What's Brewing

Understaffing at ASI may hit heritage sites restoration

Understaffing at ASI may hit heritage sites restoration

How to choose best health policy for senior citizens?

How to choose best health policy for senior citizens?

LGBTQ rights across globe: Marriage to death penalty

LGBTQ rights across globe: Marriage to death penalty

DH Toon | What is Congress's 'Plan B'?

DH Toon | What is Congress's 'Plan B'?

How about MSP for cattle fodder?

How about MSP for cattle fodder?

Singapore will decriminalise sex between men: PM

Singapore will decriminalise sex between men: PM

How traditional irrigation is kept alive in north Assam

How traditional irrigation is kept alive in north Assam

 