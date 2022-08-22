Understaffing at ASI may hit restoration of fragile heritage sites

It has been more than a year since the Devanahalli fort crumbled.

But the bricks and mortar that once fortified the 500-year-old fort lie in rubble after a part of the wall collapsed.

Several centrally protected monuments in the state like this one, plagued by weathering, overgrown by weeds and neglect, are in need of help from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Restoration is delayed due to staff crunch, late approvals and prolonged tendering process.

There are 16 monuments in the state that need structural intervention, some even need reconstruction. Work will begin on four sites in two months. Superintending archaeologist of ASI Bipin Chandra said, "It takes around a year to begin work on any structure."

"Some structures can completely collapse without our intervention and this is why we choose to work on them first," he says.

A retired ASI official said the need to take approval from ASI, Delhi, for every intervention adds to the delay.

"Some decentralisation will help ASI to cater to more pressing conservation demands,” says Yashaswini Sharma, historian and architect.

There are 129 centrally protected monuments in the Bengaluru ASI circle and 204 staff who are responsible for inspecting the monuments periodically and their upkeep.

However, 38% of the posts are vacant. With no one to monitor the structures, damage goes unreported.

“The staff strength is in no way adequate to take care of the monuments in the state,” says Sharma. Karnataka is home to 506 centrally protected monuments. Unfilled vacancies and delayed restoration endanger monuments that are not critically damaged too, say experts.

“Rains can definitely damage the Devanahalli fort further,” says Meera Iyer, convenor of the Bengaluru chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (Intach).

Clearing blocked rainwater pipes, waterproofing, clearing vegetation and maintenance once in six months can help prevent critical damage to monuments, Sharma said.

“Devanahalli fort, Chikkajala fort and other monuments are part of Karnataka's cultural,” Meera said.