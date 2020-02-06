University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering to be developed in line with Indian Institute of Technology

The University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) will be developed in line with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

Considering the demand by several alumnus and Senior faculties of the college, state higher education minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan announced of developing it as IIT.

During his visit to the college on Thursday minister said, "Being a IT city, Bengaluru has deprived of a premier institute like IIT. By developing UVCE in line with IIT will help in improving the quality of Engineering education."

Meanwhile minister requested alumnus of UVCE to chip in to develop UVCE as IIT. "We will take administrative decision about making it autonomous institute or Unitary university after having one more round of consultation with experts," said minister.

This is one of the long pending demands of alumnus and faculties and other stakeholders of UVCE to make it independent institute.