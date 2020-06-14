Unscientific works pose grave threat to Great Indian Bustard

Wildlife activists have expressed their concern over the Forest department's construction activities in Hachcholli-Raravi area in Siruguppa taluk, a breeding centre of the Great Indian Bustard.

The unscientific works in the region, they said, was posing a grave threat to the critically endangered GIB, India's heaviest flying bird.

Sprawling plains, dry grassland and black soil make the Hachcholli-Raravi area a perfect breeding ground for the GIB, outside its natural habitat Gujarat and Rajasthan.

In 2016 bird census, as many as 12 GIBs were spotted in the region. Jindal Steel Works (JSW) had parted with its 250 acres of land to the Forest department for the conservation of the GIB. The department had then banned hunting and poaching in the region to protect the rare bird species.

But the department has now posed grave danger to the GIBs by constructing watchtowers and water holes in the region, complain wildlife enthusiasts Samad Kottur, Anand Kundargi, Santhosh Martin among others. They have written to Forest minister highlighting the style of functioning of the Forest officials.

Wildlife activist and a member of Supreme Court appointed GIB Conservation Advisory Committee, Samad Kottur, told DH, "According to the guidelines laid down by the Centre, no construction activity is allowed at the GIB habitat/breeding centre. The guidelines bar the Forest department from constructing the watchtowers, water holes/tanks, planting trees and even patrolling. But the Forest department has done completely opposite. Because of the construction activities, the GIBs are not seen for the past few months."

"Great Indian Bustard is a shy bird. It prefers quiet grasslands as its habitat. The Supreme Court has appointed an advisory committee to find ways to protect the GIB. But the Forest department is not willing to listen to expert advise," Samad Kottur alleged.