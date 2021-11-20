Unyielding rain piles misery on Karnataka

Heavy rainfall, triggered by a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea and severe depression in the Bay of Bengal, continued to batter many parts of Karnataka on Saturday. The unrelenting rains have resulted in the loss of lives, disruption, displacement and extensive damage to property.

With more rain forecast over the next three to four days, the district administrations of Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Belagavi, Vijayanagar, Davangere have sounded alert to the villages and towns on the banks of rivers. Many people and cattle heads have already been moved to safer places in the Uttara Pinakini river basin, Chikkaballapur district.

Similarly, families living on the banks of the overflowing Arkavathy river in Ramanagar have been shifted to a relief centre at Ambedkar Bhavan. Outflows from all three reservoirs in the district --- Manchanabele, Harobele and Kanva --- have increased.

Lakes and tanks in Kolar and Chikkaballapur have been breached. Overflowing rivers, rivulets and stormwater drains have cut off traffic at several places, including the BB Road in Chikkaballapur. Over 4,000 heads of poultry chicken and several cattle heads have perished in the unrelenting rain. Acres of horticultural crops are rotting in moist weather.

Vani Vilas Sagar in Hiriyur taluk in Chitradurga district has breached 120 foot-mark for the first time in two decades. The standing and ready-to-harvest paddy crop in Davangere and Shivamogga districts is rotting.

In Haveri district, the Varada river and several rivulets have submerged acres of paddy and other crops. Heavy rain in catchments has filled the Tungabhadra reservoir. Heavy rain lashed Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Gadag, Bagalkot, Koppal, Raichur and Ballari districts.

