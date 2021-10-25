Use of intelligence for Church survey illegal: George

Congress leader and former home minister K J George said on Monday that the use of the intelligence department for surveying the churches in Karnataka is illegal.
Addressing a press conference along with Archbishop of Bengaluru, George said the ground for such survey has to be some anti-social or anti-national activity.
"The use of the intelligence department is illegal as no such ground has been established," he said.
To a question, he said the Congress party will discuss the issue within the party and oppose the bill in the house.
