Use of intelligence for Church survey illegal: George

Congress leader and former home minister K J George said on Monday that the use of the intelligence department for surveying the churches in Karnataka is illegal.

Addressing a press conference along with Archbishop of Bengaluru, George said the ground for such survey has to be some anti-social or anti-national activity.

"The use of the intelligence department is illegal as no such ground has been established," he said.

To a question, he said the Congress party will discuss the issue within the party and oppose the bill in the house.

