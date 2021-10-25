Use of intelligence for Church survey illegal: George

Use of intelligence for Church survey illegal: George

George said the ground for such survey has to be some anti-social or anti-national activity

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 25 2021, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2021, 14:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: Unsplash Photo

Congress leader and former home minister K J George said on Monday that the use of the intelligence department for surveying the churches in Karnataka is illegal. 

Addressing a press conference along with Archbishop of Bengaluru, George said the ground for such survey has to be some anti-social or anti-national activity.

"The use of the intelligence department is illegal as no such ground has been established," he said. 

To a question, he said the Congress party will discuss the issue within the party and oppose the bill in the house.

Check out the latest DH videos:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Churches
Surveillance
India News
K J George
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe facing extinction: Experts

Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe facing extinction: Experts

Are we under-celebrating approval of malaria vaccine?

Are we under-celebrating approval of malaria vaccine?

The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact

The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact

Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire, says expert

Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire, says expert

Scientists comb Japan waters to study new eco threat

Scientists comb Japan waters to study new eco threat

'Maachis' turns 25: A look at its rich legacy

'Maachis' turns 25: A look at its rich legacy

DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru

DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru

Crypto is failing as money, only regulators can save it

Crypto is failing as money, only regulators can save it

 