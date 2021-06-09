Vaccination drive for sportspersons from today

The Karnataka government will launch a free vaccination drive from Thursday that will cover 10,000 sportspersons in Karnataka, Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister KC Narayana Gowda said.

Gowda will flag off the drive at the Kanteerava Stadium on June 10.

“The government has included sportspersons into the priority group for the vaccination of those aged above 18 years. On June 10 and 11, vaccination will be provided to 2,200 sportspersons who have registered,” Gowda said.

Sportspersons who have not registered can contact the assistant director of the youth empowerment & sports department at the Kanteerava Stadium or through the local sports associations.

On June 10, sportspersons engaged in basketball, fencing, swimming, hockey, tennikoit, badminton, rowing and netball will be vaccinated. On June 11, those associated with wushu, shooting, handball, football, athletics, table tennis, volleyball and roller skating will be inoculated, Gowda said.

“Vaccination will be provided to more than 10,000 sportspersons across the state,” Gowda said. “The vaccination drive will continue till all sportspersons are covered.”