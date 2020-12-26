Vandalisation of actor Vishnuvardhan’s statue triggers protest

Angry fans of Kannada actor Vishnuvardhan held a protest on Saturday against the alleged vandalisation of a bust of the late actor near the Magadi Road Toll Gate in West Bengaluru on Friday midnight.

The incident came to light around 4.30 am on Saturday. Soon, hundreds of Vishnuvardhan fans gathered at the spot and staged a protest demanding the police to immediately arrest the people who had vandalised the bust.

The fans told the media persons that it is a mischievous act and an insult to Vishnuvardhan.

Some protesters said the bust was intact at 11 pm on Friday and it was found vandalised when they came for a walk around 4.30 am. They expressed anger over the incident and said that the bust was newly installed and was inaugurated by Housing Minister V Somanna after the previous one was stolen some time ago.

Meanwhile, a statement on the incident by Sommanna created confusion among the fans.

Somanna told reporters that decades ago, it was decided to name the circle as Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji Circle and erect his bust. So it was decided to shift Vishnuvardhan’s bust to a park or government hospital premises nearby. “It is not an act of miscreants, we discussed shifting the bust with the residents and family members of Vishnuvardhan,” he added.

However, Vishnvardhan’s fans were not ready to accept Somanna’s view.

“If they had to shift the bust why did they vandalise it in the midnight without anyone’s notice?” some of them questioned.

Actor and Vishnuvardhan’s son-in-law Anirudh condemned the incident and told reporters that it was an unfortunate incident and he is not aware of shifting the bust.

The police rushed to the spot and cleared the crowd. A case has been registered at Vijayanagar police station and the investigation is on.