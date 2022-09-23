Vande Bharat train from Bengaluru-Hubballi by March 2023

Karnataka will soon get its first Vande Bharat high-speed train from Bengaluru – Hubballi by March 2023. This assurance was given to MP Lahar Singh by Sanjeev Kishore, general manager, South Western Railway, in Bengaluru on Friday.

Responding to the MP’s request for Vande Bharat in Karnataka, Sanjeev Kishore said the doubling work on the said route is underway and the high speed train will be ready for operations by March 2023.

Lahar Singh and several Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs attended the meeting with Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh on Friday to discuss various Railway projects in the state.

The meeting was attended by several senior officials. The Union minister was urged to fast-track Bengaluru Sub-urban rail project and take up development of Yeshwanthpur and Bengaluru Cantonment stations.

The launch of e-auction system on a pilot basis has helped the SWR to earn a revenue of Rs 56.31 crore per annum for the next three years. Of the 60 bids finalised so far, the Bengaluru division of the SWR has signed 11 deals worth Rs 47 crore.

In place of the conventional system, the Indian Railways introduced e-auction of commercial earning and non-fare revenue contracts in June this year to promote ease of doing business and bring in transparency in transactions. The system was expected to prevent idling of assets such as parking space, advertising space at stations, railway premises, pay and use toilets etc.

The Hubballi Division has finalised 36 contracts worth Rs. 7.51 crore and Mysuru division has inked 11 contracts for a total value of Rs. 2.8 crore. through e- auction.