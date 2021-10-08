Vet shortage cripples healthcare for livestock in Karnataka

A pandemic-induced freeze on staff recruitment in government departments has come as a blow to veterinary healthcare in the state.

For, owing to a shortage of veterinary doctors in government hospitals, farmers are struggling to avail medical facilities for livestock. With a handful of veterinary professionals available at taluk-level, they are unable to access timely treatment for livestock, farmers said, urging the government to appoint doctors at the earliest.

According to veterinary department data, there are at least 1,000 posts vacant for veterinary doctors across the state. Recent data from the department showed that of the 3,317 posts available for veterinary doctors both senior and junior, 1,050 posts were vacant. The department’s recent proposal seeking to hire 600 doctors on contract basis, has not seen any response from the finance department.

Speaking to DH and requesting anonymity, an official in the department said, “The crisis is because of the pandemic. Since the government froze recruitment, the department proposed to outsource these jobs. However, the finance department is yet to respond to our request.”

While officials maintained that the department was pulling through with available resources and that the services were not hit owing to staff shortage, farmers refuted these claims. Mahadev Madiwal, member of the Athani Raitha Sangha explained, “If there are seven or eight doctors, where all can they cover? When farmers call the doctors, they have to wait for a long time for the doctor to finish prior appointments. In several instances, animals have died waiting for medical attention.”

In some places where private clinics are available, farmers have to shell out more than they can afford, according to Kuruburu Shanthakumar, President of the Confederation of Farmers’ Associations. “The government must appoint adequate doctors in the government hospitals,” he said.

JD(S) MLC Srikante Gowda said repeated requests to the government to hire doctors had not yielded any result. “As a long-term solution, the state government needs to increase student intake in veterinary colleges. The number of farmers taking up dairy farming is increasing in the state. The government must ensure there are adequate veterinarians available,” he added.

