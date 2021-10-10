Veteran Kannada actor Satyajith passes away

Veteran Kannada actor Satyajith, who was suffering from age-related issues, passed away at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Sunday. He was 72.

The actor, who was admitted to the hospital earlier this week after he suffered a heart stroke, was battling several health issues for a long time. One of his legs was amputated in the past due to gangrene.

Born as Syed Nizamuddin, Satyajith was a bus driver who pursued his acting dreams by actively participating in theatre. Starting his film career as an antagonist, he went on to act in more than 600 films.

Till the early 2000s, he was a highly in-demand actor for villainous and supporting roles in Kannada cinema. Some of his popular films are 'Shiva Mecchida Kannappa' (1988), 'Chitrada Premanjali', 'Putnanja' (1995), and 'Apthamitra' (2004).

The actor was in the news in February when his daughter had accused him of harassing her for money.

Satyajith had refuted the allegations.

The mortal remains of the actor will be kept at his residence at Hegde Nagar for people to pay their final tributes. He will be cremated around 3 pm.

The Kannada film industry condoled his death.

