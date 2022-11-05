VHP Karnataka to launch membership drive from November 6

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (Karnataka) will launch a massive campaign on November 6 to attract at least over five lakh 'Hitachintaka' (well-wishers) to take its programmes to all villages in the state.

Over 5 lakh hitachintakas will be working towards curbing the growing menace of love jihad, illegal religious conversions, demolition of temples and growing hate speeches against Hindu beliefs and deities across the state and country, the VHP said in a statement.

According to the statement, the VHP will be completing the 60 years of its foundation in 2024 hence the state unit plans to expand its activities in the state. The VHP further added that its shakhas are active in more than 2,000 villages in the state and its aim is to set up shakhas in all the villages in the days to come.