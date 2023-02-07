Vijaya Sankalpa: BJP reached out to 22 lakh households

The state unit of BJP said that it had reached out to 22,55,262 households as a part of its 'Vijaya Sankalpa Abhiyan'.

Speaking to mediapersons here, on Tuesday, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said that the party had covered 39,272 booths of the total 58,186 booths across the state.

As per the details provided by the minister, stickers were pasted on 13,35,254 houses and 4,91,067 vehicles. "So far, we have registered 40,50,351 memberships," he said.

Narayan claimed that the campaign was 100% successful in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Mysore, Hubballi and Dharwad and 80% in other districts.