Vijaya Sankalpa: BJP reached out to 22 lakh households

Vijaya Sankalpa: BJP reached out to 22 lakh households

As per the details provided by the minister, stickers were pasted on 13,35,254 houses and 4,91,067 vehicles

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 07 2023, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2023, 02:04 ist
Speaking to mediapersons here, on Tuesday, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said that the party had covered 39,272 booths of the total 58,186 booths across the state. Credit: DH Photo

The state unit of BJP said that it had reached out to 22,55,262 households as a part of its 'Vijaya Sankalpa Abhiyan'.

Speaking to mediapersons here, on Tuesday, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said that the party had covered 39,272 booths of the total 58,186 booths across the state.

As per the details provided by the minister, stickers were pasted on 13,35,254 houses and 4,91,067 vehicles. "So far, we have registered 40,50,351 memberships," he said.

Narayan claimed that the campaign was 100% successful in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Mysore, Hubballi and Dharwad and 80% in other districts.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Ashwath Narayan

What's Brewing

We are fine, yet not fine: Turkish people in Delhi

We are fine, yet not fine: Turkish people in Delhi

'Most Indian workspaces not suited for specially-abled'

'Most Indian workspaces not suited for specially-abled'

KIA post-Covid recovery at 82%, 27.5 mn pax in 2022

KIA post-Covid recovery at 82%, 27.5 mn pax in 2022

Exhibition of Vermeer paintings to open in Amsterdam

Exhibition of Vermeer paintings to open in Amsterdam

How Manchester City came to face Premier League charges

How Manchester City came to face Premier League charges

Turkey quake: Why structures fell in 'pancake mode'

Turkey quake: Why structures fell in 'pancake mode'

 