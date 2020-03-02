Virgin woods get protection from mining

In a move that will set a precedent for the conservation of forests in Karnataka, the Forest Department has proposed to the state government to stop considering proposals for mining in ‘virgin forest areas’.

According to government sources, the department took the decision while evaluating the Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited’s (KIOCL) proposal to divert 484.07 hectares (1196.16 acres) of virgin forest area in the Swamimalai Block Forest in Sandur.

After the company applied for clearance, forest officials inspected the area to assess possible damage to the environment.

“The department employed the sample plot method in which 48 plots in each hectare were analysed. It was found that allowing mining in the area will mean cutting down 99,330 trees,” the source said.

The expert appraisal committee on mining of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change had recently assessed the project. The committee had found that the project will destroy a rich and diverse fauna, including leopard, sloth bear, four-horned antelope, jackal, pangolin, monitor lizard, star tortoise among others.

The source said that officials hope to put an end to mindless destruction of forests by setting higher revenue targets for mining.

“Nearly 10,000 hectares of the 32,000 hectare forest area in Sandur has already been destroyed by mining. And this area still has reserves that can last up to 50-70 years,” the source said, adding that the government should focus on mitigating the damage being caused by the existing activities instead of expanding the same.

The government’s strong stance will help strengthen the efforts to conserve forests in areas like Kappatagudda, which is now under threat.

Officials were worried about protecting forest areas that do not have higher protection. However, the Kappatagudda and Western Ghats are proof that even protected forests are not safe.