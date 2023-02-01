Vishwakarma scheme gives hope to artisans in Karnataka

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget announcement on Wednesday provisioning an assistance package for the Vishwakarmas engaged in artisanal work has given hope to the community in Karnataka.

In her budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government would provide an assistance package to improve the quality, scale and reach of products created by traditional artisans and craftspeople. The new scheme will integrate them with the MSME value chain. The components of the scheme will include financial support, skill training, knowledge of modern digital techniques, brand promotion, linking with markets among other components to promote their products, according to the announcement.

Speaking to DH, BJP MLC KP Nanjundi Vishwakarma, the lone member from the community in the Karnataka Legislature, said the announcement brought hope to the community. "The community is engaged in different kinds of craftsmanship, including smith work of gold, silver, iron and copper, apart from carpentry and sculpting work. There are about 40 lakh people in Karnataka, out of which at least 50% are engaged in traditional artisanal work. The rest have moved on to various odd jobs owing to lack of opportunities," Nanjundi, who also heads the Akhila Karnataka Vishwakarma Mahasabha, explained.

Apparently, there are 39 sub-communities within the Vishwakarma community.