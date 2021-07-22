Visitors throng Karnataka CM probables' offices

An unprecedented number of visitors meeting BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi here on Thursday has raised speculation that he would be front runner for the Chief Minister's post in Karnataka.

Though who will succeed Yediyurappa as Chief Minister is not clear, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Bengaluru South Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya's names are also doing rounds.

Several Karnataka leaders including Arvind Bellad, Kolar Lok Sabha member S Muniswamy, former MLA N L Narendra Babu, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's political Secretary M P Renukacharya, and some religious leaders also met Ravi at his office in BJP Headquarters.

Read | Arun Singh ducks query on Karnataka leadership change

Even Joshi witnessed a stream of visitors from Karnataka for the past two days in Delhi. With the MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in Delhi to attend the ongoing Parliament session, Central Hall witnessed discussion on who will be next Chief Minister of Karnataka, said an MP from Karnataka.

"Though MPs discussed Ravi and Joshi as strong probables, many leaders also said if the high command wanted to give surprise, they may appoint Tejasvi Surya as the CM," said an MP, who was also part of the discussion in Central Hall.

Read | Next Karnataka CM: BJP central leadership to spring a surprise?

"Many MPs from other states were seen enquiring with Karnataka MPs about the next CM," said an MP.

While refusing to talk about who will be the next CM, Ravi said the party top leaders will take a decision considering their loyalty and experience.

“I am not dreaming of the CM post. I am a loyal worker and work as per the party leaders instructions,” Ravi, Chikkamagaluru MLA, said when asked whether he is also in the CM race.

Read | New govt will also be corrupt like Yediyurappa: Siddaramaiah

Praising the contribution of the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for the party, Ravi said the party has given a number of posts and Yediyurappa should not regret demitting the office.

“The BJP also benefited due to Yediyurappa as he built the party. Same time, the party also gave him a number of posts recognising his contribution,” Ravi, former Minister, said.

“Perhaps for the first time, the party made a leader as the CM despite him quitting the party and forming his own outfit,”Ravi said.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, the party's Karnataka in charge on Thursday ducked questions on leadership change in the state. "My Namaskar to you all. We will sit together someday and discuss," Singh told reporters in Delhi, who sought his reaction on the matter.

He had later appreciated the work done by Yediyurappa, saying that the Karnataka government was doing a good job under his leadership. "All our party workers, ministers and legislators are united and there are no differences of any kind," Singh said.